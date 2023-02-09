PORTLAND — The Oregon Supreme Court has denied a petition to overturn a lower court ruling blocking the state’s new gun laws from taking effect. Ballot Measure 114′s provisions remain blocked in their entirety pending a lower court hearing on the measure’s constitutionality.

“We recognize that the legal status of Measure 114 is of significant concern to many Oregonians,” the justices wrote in their order that was released Thursday, Feb. 9. “Of course, it is the role of the judicial branch of government to resolve disputes such as challenges to laws enacted by the legislative branch, which includes the people exercising their initiative power.”

