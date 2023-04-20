SALEM — Oregon taxpayers have an extra three days to pay state income taxes due to an internet outage that affected state government websites on Tuesday, April 18.
The grace period for paying via the state portal will last until midnight April 21, three days longer than the original April 18 deadline, the Oregon Department of Revenue said in a press release.
In Oregon, taxpayers could not access the Oregon Department of Revenue website after 9 p.m. due to a service outage caused by a vendor, the department said. It lasted until about midnight April 18, the agency said.
The outage only affected the portal for payments, and the filing deadline for state and federal returns was April 18.
The site is operational now.
The Department of Revenue will not assess any late penalties or interest on taxes received by midnight April 21. If taxpayers see penalties and interest in their online accounts, they should ignore them through April 21.
Affected taxpayers who receive a bill with penalties and interest should contact the department for a waiver at 503-378-4988 or 800-356-4222 or email questions.dor@dor.oregon.gov.
