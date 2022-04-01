SALEM — Oregon will pay a combined $1.3 million in late fees to more than 4,000 home care workers who received late or incomplete payments over the last seven months due to glitches in a state software system.
Rebecca Sandoval, vice president of Service Employees International Union Local 503, which represents home care and personal support workers, said the union is aware of more than 8,600 instances over the last seven months where Oregon failed to provide home care workers employed by the state with their full paycheck on time.
The glitches have impacted 4,366 workers, nearly a sixth of the state’s home care workers, who care for seniors with physical disabilities, according to the state.
“It’s not acceptable,” Sandoval said. “It’s quite negligent in terms of servicing a workforce.”
Elisa Williams, a spokesperson for Oregon’s Department of Human Services, said the state is working on a fix that will allow hours to be entered entirely electronically.
Williams said the state hired an outside vendor to implement the new system
in order to meet federal law, which required the state to use an electronic visit verification system to approve hours. In light of the issues with incorrect payments, Williams said the state has hired additional technical staff to help home care workers, reached out directly to workers who are experiencing problems with the system and provided access to computers where workers can enter their hours at agency offices around the state.
The union filed a grievance against the state in November.
The settlement between the union and Oregon’s Department of Human Services requires the state to pay providers who received partial or late payments since August $150 for each incident when they were incorrectly paid, in addition to the pay they were owed for their time worked. The money will start going out to workers in May. The state agency also agreed to pay late fees when home care workers receive late paychecks and partial payments going forward, the union said.
The Oregon Home Care Commission has also agreed to investigate any late pay complaints within 30 days, the union said.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.