SALEM — The Oregon Employment Department reported unemployment across the state rose to 6.4% in December from 6.0% the month before.
Oregon also lost a total of 25,500 jobs in December, according to the employment department’s press release on Wednesday, Jan. 21, which was a greater loss than the national average. The U.S. unemployment rate held steady from November to December at 6.7%.
Most of the state’s job losses came in the leisure and hospitality sector, which dropped 28,600 jobs, 17,600 of which were in full-service restaurants, which have been restricted to take-out and delivery services in much of the state since mid-November. Private education, construction, manufacturing and wholesale trade also showed losses.
“December’s job losses reflect the devastation COVID-19 continues to inflict on the lives and livelihoods of Oregonians. Ten months into the pandemic, Oregon has regained just 37% of the jobs lost in this recession,” said Gail Krumenauer, state employment economist with the OED, in the release.
The transportation, warehousing and utilities, retail trade, healthcare and social assistance and professional and business services industries each reported gains of at least 2,000 jobs, and some 3,600 courier and messenger jobs were added as well, though those gains were not enough to offset losses in other industries.
