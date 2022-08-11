OR-112

The Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife Division is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the individuals responsible for shooting and killing a wolf — OR-112 — in the Pine Creek Wildlife Management Unit.

BAKER CITY — The Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife Division is looking for the person or people who fatally shot a collared wolf in Northeastern Oregon last week, and conservation groups have offered a $11,500 reward to anyone whose tip leads to an arrest or citation.

A 2-year-old female wolf known as OR-112, part of the Keating Pack, was found Friday near an embankment in the forest seven miles north of Halfway, Oregon. Troopers believe she was shot the day before.

