PORTLAND — “Branch manager” Filbert welcomed a new coworker this month when Maple, a 3-year-old North American beaver, joined him at the Oregon Zoo’s Cascade Stream and Pond habitat.

“Maple settled in right away,” according to a news release from the zoo, “and the toothy twosome are already swimming and playing together.

“Beavers are very social animals, so it’s wonderful to welcome a new member to the family,” said Julie Christie, senior keeper for the zoo’s North American animals. “Filbert and Maple are getting along really well, and it’s great for both of them to have a friend to play with.”

Filbert was born at the zoo in 2011 to Willow and Aspen. Since they died last year, he’s been getting a lot of special attention from his care staff, including adventure walks around the zoo. He’s especially popular on the zoo’s social media channels, where his industrious wood-gathering activities have earned him the title “branch manager.”

Filbert also is known for his skills as a research assistant. In 2015, he lent his services to Oregon State University for its Beaver Genome Project.

Maple joins Filbert in the zoo’s Great Northwest area, near the river otters and western pond turtles. The two beavers share a lodge and spend their days chewing on wood to keep their large, powerful teeth worn down. To encourage these natural behaviors, keepers anchor branches to the beach or clamp the branches upright for them to chew.

Though Oregon is known for its beaver population, that hasn’t always been the case.

In the 19th century, American beavers were hunted and trapped for their fur; by about 1900, they were almost gone from many of their original habitats. Pollution and habitat loss also affected their survival.

In the last 100 years, thanks to re-establishment programs and hunting regulations, beavers have made a successful comeback. The International Union of Conservation of Nature now lists beavers as “a species of least concern.”

Metro, the regional government that manages the Oregon Zoo, has preserved and restored more than 90 miles of river and stream banks in the region through its voter-supported natural area programs. By protecting water quality and habitat, these programs are helping to provide the healthy ecosystems needed for beavers, fish and other wildlife to thrive. Beavers are frequently observed in Metro region waterways.

The zoo also reported it is working to save endangered California condors, Oregon silverspot and Taylor’s checkerspot butterflies, western pond turtles and northern leopard frogs. Other projects focused on saving animals from extinction include studies on polar bears, orangutans and cheetahs.

Support from the Oregon Zoo Foundation enhances and expands the zoo’s efforts in conservation, education and animal welfare. Members, donors and corporate and foundation partners help the zoo make a difference across the region and around the world.