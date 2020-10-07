PORTLAND — The Oregon Zoo’s red panda cub has a name.
When red panda Mei Mei gave birth to a fluffy baby this summer, according to a press release from the Oregon Zoo, keepers handed over naming honors to the Oregon Zoo Foundation, which raffled off a chance to help “dub the cub.”
Miriam Bolding of Hillsboro won the raffle and last week met with zoo care staff via video conference. Together they decided on Pabu — a Tibetan name meaning “fluffball,” according to online resources, and a popular name for red pandas at zoos around the country.
Bolding won the raffle Sept. 25 during the Oregon Zoo Foundation’s Zoo Rendezvous event, which raised much needed funds to support the zoo’s efforts in animal care, education and conservation.
“I have been looking for ways to support local organizations that I love who have been hit hard by the pandemic,” Bolding said in the release. “I wanted to support the Oregon Zoo, so I purchased a membership and decided to buy raffle tickets to help.”
Amy Cutting, who oversees the zoo’s red panda area, said in the press release it was fun to kick around different names with Bolding.
“Pabu was the winner, and it really seems to fit the little guy,” Cutting wrote in the release. “He’s been growing more and more adventurous lately — we’re excited for visitors to see him as he spends more time outside.”
Red pandas are considered an endangered species, with populations declining by about 50% in the past 20 years, according to the press release. While exact numbers are uncertain, some estimates indicate as few as 2,500 may be left in the wild. In addition to habitat loss and fragmentation, red pandas also face threats from poaching and the illegal wildlife trade.
“Fifty years ago, red pandas had healthy populations throughout the eastern Himalayas,” Cutting said. “But they’ve been disappearing at alarming rates. Hopefully, we can start a new chapter in the conservation of a species that is sharply declining in the wild.”
