SALEM — Rising health care costs have caused more Oregonians to delay accessing health care since 2019, according to an Oregon Health Authority report.

Health care costs have been rising the past 10 years due to inflation. And the pandemic caused a spike in costs because of staffing shortages, expanded behavioral health care and a pause on non-emergency services, the report says.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

More from this section

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.