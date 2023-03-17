Homeless camp

Workers with Central Oregon Biosolutions gather personal items while dismantling a homeless camp on NE Second Street in Bend in 2022.

 Dean Guernsey/The Bulletin, File

PORTLAND — Oregonians are optimistic that elected officials can tackle one of the state’s biggest humanitarian crises, a new poll from Portland firm DHM Research found.

Fully 62% of Oregonians surveyed said homelessness is a problem that can be solved in their communities with the right policies and resources, while only a third said they believed homelessness would always be a problem where they live, according to the online survey of 500 Oregon adults selected to match the demographic profile of the state. The poll, conducted from Feb. 24 to March 1, had a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4%.

