Police arrest man suspected in shooting death of Nyssa officer

Police close off a street near downtown Ontario on Monday, April 17, 2023, as they arrest Rene Castro, wanted in the April 15 murder of Joseph Johnson, a reserve officer with the Nyssa Police Department. The arrest was made without incident.

 Pat Caldwell/Malheur Enterprise

NYSSA — A tip led to the arrest of a man being searched for after the shooting death of an Eastern Oregon police officer.

A press release from the Oregon State Police reported that authorities arrested Rene Castro, 36, of Nyssa, around 7 a.m. Monday, April 17, on the 600 block of Northwest First Street in Ontario. Castro was wanted in connection to the death of Nyssa Police Department Reserve Officer Joseph Johnson, 43, who was shot and killed while on duty April 15.

