Police arrest man suspected in shooting death of Nyssa officer

Police close off a street near downtown Ontario on Monday, April 17, 2023, as they arrest Rene Castro, wanted in the April 15 murder of Joseph Johnson, a reserve officer with the Nyssa Police Department. The arrest was made without incident.
NYSSA — A tip led to the arrest of a man being searched for after the shooting death of an Eastern Oregon police officer.
A press release from the Oregon State Police reported that authorities arrested Rene Castro, 36, of Nyssa, around 7 a.m. Monday, April 17, on the 600 block of Northwest First Street in Ontario. Castro was wanted in connection to the death of Nyssa Police Department Reserve Officer Joseph Johnson, 43, who was shot and killed while on duty April 15.
Castro was taken into custody without incident.
"We want to thank the team of investigators who have been working tirelessly for the past 36 hours to locate and arrest Castro," stated the OSP release announcing the arrest. "While the arrest has been made, the investigators are still processing evidence and continuing their work."
Johnson was shot after being dispatched to a call about a violent individual damaging property and threatening others near a residence in Nyssa.
“Officer Johnson learned the suspect had fled in a vehicle and began a pursuit through the city,” Malheur County District Attorney Dave Goldthorpe said in a release. “When it appeared the vehicle was stopping at the residence at the corner of Locust and 3rd Street N., Officer Johnson pulled off the road as well.”
Immediately upon making the stop, an armed subject, later identified as Rene Castro, began shooting at Johnson, according to the press release.
“There was no time to return fire before Officer Johnson was fatally hit. EMTs were on scene in record time, with the Malheur County Sheriff’s Department right behind, but Officer Johnson was already deceased,” Goldthorpe said.
An Oregon State trooper arrived soon after and assisted a sheriff’s deputy in setting up a perimeter and questioning possible witnesses.
Castro fled the scene immediately, and all available authorities joined the OSP, Malheur County Sheriff's Office and Ontario Police Department in the search for the subject. Law enforcement officers participating in the search included several OSP troopers from the Union County area, according to Capt. Dan Conner, of the La Grande OSP office.
Johnson is survived by his wife and two children.
“The appreciation, love, and concern of all citizens of Malheur County go out to the family of Officer Johnson,” Goldthorpe said in the release. “The Fallen Badge Foundation is accepting donations on behalf of the family.”
Johnson's first job in law enforcement came in October 2007 when he was hired as a corrections officer at the Snake River Correctional Institution outside Ontario, according to state records. The Nyssa Police Department hired him in August 2018 as a reserve officer. Johnson obtained an associate of arts degree from Treasure Valley Community College, Ontario, in 1999 and earned a bachelor’s degree in 2006 and a master’s degree in 2020.
Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek issued a statement April 16 in response to the killing.
"This is an absolute tragedy," she said. "I extend my sincere condolences to Officer Johnson’s family, friends, and the public safety community who knew him well. Officer Johnson’s service and dedication to his community and our state will not be forgotten.”
Kotek ordered flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff until sunset April 17 in honor and remembrance of Johnson.
