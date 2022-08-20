Governor Debate 011.JPG

Republican nominee Christine Drazan, left, and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson, right, listen to Democratic nominee Tina Kotek speak during a governor candidates’ debate hosted by Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association at Mount Hood Oregon Resort on Friday, July 29, 2022, in Welches.

 Jaime Valdez/Pamplin Media

SALEM — A nonpartisan political center has changed its prediction for Oregon’s three-way gubernatorial race from “leans Democrat” to “toss-up.”

The University of Virginia’s Center for Politics made the announcement Thursday, saying that “despite the state’s blue lean and the fact that Republicans have not won a gubernatorial race there since 1982” when the late Gov. Vic Atiyeh won reelection, it considers the race to be open. It said the competition among progressive Democrat Tina Kotek, Republican Christine Drazan and nonaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson, who all served in the state Legislature, had created an unusual dynamic.

