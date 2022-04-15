SALEM — Former House Speaker Tina Kotek leads state Treasurer Tobias Read in the Democratic primary but the majority of likely Democratic voters have yet to make up their minds about which candidate they will support, according to a new poll released Thursday, April 14, that was paid for by Read’s campaign.
Kotek held a 25% to 20% lead over Read in the poll, which was conducted April 7 through April 11 and included 653 respondents. Pollsters contacted likely Democratic primary voters via landlines and cell phones as well as online, and the results have a 3.8% margin of error.
Fairbank, Maslin, Maullin, Metz and Associates, also known as FM3 Research, conducted the poll, and the firm’s president, Dave Metz, briefed reporters on the results.
With 56% of likely Democratic primary voters undecided on which candidate to support, Metz said the Democratic primary is “wide open” at this point.
Metz said the high percentage of undecided voters at this point is not necessarily unusual, given this is the first truly open Oregon governor’s race in two decades in which the sitting governor or a former governor is not on the ballot. He also said the exit of former New York Times columnist Nick Kristof from the race does not appear to have had much impact on the degree to which voters remain undecided, because two out of five likely Democratic primary voters were undecided when Kristof was still running.
Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, a Democrat, issued a decision in January that Kristof did not meet Oregon’s three-year residency requirement to run for governor, and the state Supreme Court upheld Fagan’s decision in February.
Read’s campaign released the poll just two weeks before county clerks will begin to send out ballots for Oregon’s May 17 vote-by-mail primary. In the coming weeks, voters are likely to be hit with an increase in advertising on TV, online and via other avenues.
Thomas Wheatley, an adviser to Kotek’s campaign, said the former House speaker is about to begin running TV ads. “Tina begins advertising this week and her lead will only grow from there,” Wheatley said in a text message.
So far, both campaigns report having spent a similar amount of money. As of April 14, Read reported raising $1.34 million and spending $720,000 of it. Kotek reported contributions totaling $1.8 million and expenditures of about $740,000.
