PORTLAND — Former House Republican Leader Christine Drazan and former state lawmaker Bob Tiernan have emerged as frontrunners among the huge field of Republican candidates for governor with just two weeks left before the May 17 primary.
Nearly 19% of likely Republican voters picked Drazan, of Oregon City, as the candidate they would choose or were leaning toward for the Republican nominee in a poll conducted by Nelson Research that was released Wednesday. Tiernan, who has worked as a corporate turnaround consultant and owns a home in Lake Oswego, drew 14% support.
Given the poll’s margin of error, 4.3%, that put the two in a statistical tie, with more than a fourth of respondents, 27.4%, still undecided.
Bud Pierce, a cancer doctor from Salem who was the Republican gubernatorial nominee in 2016, received 9.5%. The poll was the first to be publicly released this year that did not show Pierce with the highest share of likely Republican voters’ support.
The most recent of those, also by Nelson Research, found Pierce had 11% support and Drazan 8% in mid-April.
In the new poll, conducted April 29 through May 2, three other candidates received more than 5% support. Sandy Mayor and insurance executive Stan Pulliam received 6.9%, while former small-town Superintendent Marc Thielman and Baker City Mayor Kerry McQuisten both received 5.9%.
Nineteen Republicans filed to run for governor this year, which could lead to voters selecting their nominee by a slim margin, The Oregonian/OregonLive has reported.
The survey of 514 likely Republican primary voters, conducted by telephone and online, was paid for by Public Affairs Counsel, a lobbying firm whose principal J.L. Wilson owns Nelson Research.
Both Drazan and Tiernan have gained significant support since Nelson Research’s last poll. The former House Republican leader gained an additional 10.7 percentage points of support, while Tiernan surged by 8.8 percentage points.
Drazan has reported raising nearly $2.5 million since January 2021 and spending nearly $2 million. She reported spending nearly $900,000 in April, most of it for TV ads. She spent more in the first four weeks of April than in the three previous months.
Tiernan has also poured money into an ad blitz that has helped to put him in the leading pack. He has reported spending more than $1 million and raising nearly $1.3 million, including a $500,000 personal loan.
