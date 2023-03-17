SALEM — More than 40% of Oregonians have a negative view of Gov. Tina Kotek just weeks into her first term, according to a new poll conducted by Portland polling firm DHM Research.
Fully 43% of respondents said they had a negative view of Kotek, while just over a third said they had a very or somewhat positive view of the Democratic governor, according to the online survey of 500 Oregon residents selected to match the demographic profile of the state’s adult population.
Many Oregonians appear to be still forming an opinion of Kotek. Nearly a quarter of those surveyed said they did not know when asked about their opinion of her during the polling period of Feb. 24 to March 1. She took office Jan. 9.
The margin of error for the survey was plus or minus 4.4%.
John Horvick, senior vice president at DHM research, said the survey reflects that Oregon is politically “a divided state. Democrats go to their corner; Republicans go to their corner.”
Horvick noted that Oregonians have a good grasp of Kotek’s priorities, since a third said homelessness is her biggest focus, followed by 7% who cited housing affordability.
Oregonians view Kotek less positively than they viewed former Democratic Gov. Kate Brown early in her first term in 2015, when 48% of respondents reported a positive impression of Brown.
In her final years in office, Brown was consistently rated as the least popular governor in the country, according to polls conducted by research technology company Morning Consult.
