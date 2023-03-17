Gov. Tina Kotek

Nearly a quarter of Oregonians appear to still be forming an opinion of Gov. Tina Kotek, according to a new poll. 

 
SALEM — More than 40% of Oregonians have a negative view of Gov. Tina Kotek just weeks into her first term, according to a new poll conducted by Portland polling firm DHM Research.

Fully 43% of respondents said they had a negative view of Kotek, while just over a third said they had a very or somewhat positive view of the Democratic governor, according to the online survey of 500 Oregon residents selected to match the demographic profile of the state’s adult population.

