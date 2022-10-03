OR governor debate Bend 2022
Oregon gubernatorial candidates — seated from left, Betsy Johnson, Tina Kotek and Christine Drazan — prepare for a debate at OSU-Cascades Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in Bend.

 Dean Guernsey/The Bulletin

PORTLAND — Republican Christine Drazan and Democrat Tina Kotek are neck-and-neck in the three-way race for governor six weeks before the November election, according to a poll released in September and commissioned by The Oregonian/OregonLive.

About 32% of likely Oregon voters said they would vote for Drazan if the election were today, while 31% said they would vote for Kotek, according to the poll conducted by Portland firm DHM Research. Betsy Johnson, a longtime Democratic lawmaker who is running unaffiliated, received 18% support.

