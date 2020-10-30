PORTLAND — City councilors in Oregon’s largest city have delayed a vote on an additional $18 million in cuts to the Portland police budget until after next week’s presidential election amid a heated mayoral race and mounting tension over the police handling of near-nightly protests.
Mayor Ted Wheeler said in a statement after the decision late Wednesday, Oct. 28, that the council needs more time to evaluate the impact of the cuts on police services.
The council adjourned after three council members, including Wheeler, asked for more time to consider the proposal.
That angered Councilor Jo Ann Hardesty, the first Black woman elected to the council, and she abruptly left the virtual meeting, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Thursday. Hardesty advanced the proposal for additional cuts.
Wheeler, a Democrat, is running for reelection Tuesday in a tight race against a challenger to his political left where racial injustice protests have dominated national headlines since the police killing of George Floyd in May.
Wheeler’s challenger, Sarah Iannarone, supports cutting $50 million from the police budget, an amount Wheeler has resisted amid concerns about how police services would be replaced.
Wheeler said he supports police reform and reallocating money from police to the city’s social services but said he didn’t want to rush it.
Chief Chuck Lovell said at a news conference Thursday the cuts might lead to more than 100 layoffs. The bureau has been unable to replace 51 officers who retired in August due to budget cuts made earlier this summer.
City lawmakers cut nearly $16 million from the nearly $230 million police budget in June.
, eliminating funding for transit police, school resource officers and a gun violence reduction team. Another $12 million was cut from the police budget earlier this year because of COVID-19-related costs and revenue shortfalls, according to the Portland Police Association.
“I don’t see a path forward from an $18 million cut that wouldn’t result in people being laid off,” Lovell said. “A cut of $18 million would be devastating.”
Wheeler said he was not convinced the cuts could be achieved without police layoffs
