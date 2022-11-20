PORTLAND — Quick, finish what you were saying so you can read this story. It shouldn’t take long, if you’re an Oregonian. No need for me to wait.

According to a report from The Preply, Portland is the fastest-talking city in America. We come by it naturally, apparently — Oregon is the second fastest-talking state, according to the same report, second only to Minnesota.

