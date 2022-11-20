PORTLAND — Quick, finish what you were saying so you can read this story. It shouldn’t take long, if you’re an Oregonian. No need for me to wait.
According to a report from The Preply, Portland is the fastest-talking city in America. We come by it naturally, apparently — Oregon is the second fastest-talking state, according to the same report, second only to Minnesota.
How did Preply come up with these findings? They combined data from caption files on YouTube videos and “the speech rate on more than four million phone calls” from a Marchex Call DNA Technology analysis.
Oregonians, Preply said, have an average speech rate of 5.33 syllables per second. Portlanders specifically are even faster, clocking 5.38 syllables per second.
Basically, this city is an Aaron Sorkin vehicle and you’re just living in it, while one assumes, monologuing at breakneck speed.
Does this make us better than people in other states?
That is unknowable. But it does make us more efficient.
According to a press release about the report, “Preply determined that for every five words uttered by a person in a slow-talking state, a person in a fast-talking one can get out six.”
And while we are the fastest talkers, we are not the people who talk the most. That distinction falls to New York City. And Oregon doesn’t even rank in the states where people use the most words to get their points across.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.