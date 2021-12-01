SALEM — The organization representing Oregon’s attorneys is considering granting paralegals limited powers to advise and represent tenants in evictions and disputes over rental assistance in place of an attorney.
The Oregon State Bar’s board of governors is moving forward on the “paraprofessional licensing program,” which would allow paralegals to handle two main types of cases: landlord-tenant issues and certain family law cases. The plan aims to help deal with the backlog of landlord-tenant cases in courts and to broaden access to legal representation.
The Oregon State Supreme Court will make the final decision on the program, likely early next year. But the state bar is now taking public comment on the potential service.
A 2019 survey conducted by Portland State University, in partnership with several legal organizations including the Oregon Law Center, the state bar and Legal Aid Services of Oregon, showed that Oregonians living at or below the poverty line are disproportionately affected by legal problems like credit card and debt issues and landlord-tenant disputes. Those problems are also more likely to affect people of color and single parents, according to the study.
And it’s often harder for those with modest means to find help for their legal troubles.
Of more than 1,000 people surveyed for the study, about half did not know where to look for help and hadn’t heard of legal aid. Less than a quarter of those surveyed tried to get a lawyer to help them, and even fewer were successful in getting a lawyer’s help when they sought it.
State judicial records show that 83% of all parties in landlord-tenant disputes
over the past five years have been unrepresented, said Kirsten Thompson, a former Washington County judge and member of the committee that’s been researching the paraprofessional licensing program. Another 71% are unrepresented in divorce cases, she said.
“This is leveling the playing field for tenants who can’t have a lawyer represent them,” Thompson said in a presentation to the state bar’s board of governors on Saturday.
Thompson said some other states are considering similar programs, and Washington already has one. “Limited License Legal Technicians” in that state can handle divorces, child custody and other family law matters.
Paralegals or others with limited legal training would be required to meet certain standards, such as having 500 hours of attorney supervision in family law, and 250 hours of supervision in landlord-tenant law, and ongoing training.
Others raised concerns about sending paralegals to handle cases without a full law degree.
“I used to be a paralegal for a long time,” said Aaron Riechenberger, an attorney who opposed the proposition. “The training requirements here are simply inadequate.”
And some said they worried the program would be a strain on paralegals as well as clients.
“We fail to see that all these burdens will fall on poor and indigent individuals,” said attorney Kay Teague, noting the populations that would likely seek those services. “They (paralegals) are limited in what they can do. It compromises the rights of poor people.”
Teague also noted that paralegals might be expected to operate at cheaper rates than attorneys while shouldering some of the same responsibilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.