EASTERN OREGON — Police officers might not be able to pull over Oregon drivers for faulty lights starting next year if a bill in the Legislature becomes law.
Senate Bill 1510 would limit police officers from initiating traffic stops for taillight, headlight or other light issues, as well as require officers to secure verbal consent in order to search a vehicle. Drivers will also not have to worry about getting fix-it tickets — those would be unenforceable unless the lighting or equipment violation was accompanied by another violation such as speeding.
If passed, the legislation would take effect on Jan. 1, 2023.
The Senate bill is part of a broader reform initiative started in the 2021 legislative session with House Bill 2002 — a 47-page document that would have made sweeping changes to Oregon’s criminal justice system. That bill died in the 2021 legislative session. The change to the laws regarding police officers initiating traffic stops from lighting violations comes from text within HB2002.
Testimony for the bill was largely in support of the new restrictions on police stops, citing racial disparities in the Oregon criminal justice system and the use of pretextual police stops as a way to target minorities.
But for rural law enforcement officials, the inability to stop vehicles with faulty lighting is a concern for safety.
“I’m not in favor of that legislative change,” said La Grande Police Chief Gary Bell. “The way I see it, essentially, we’re talking about a public safety issue. I understand that this is packaged in some of the criminal justice reform legislation efforts, and I appreciate those efforts.”
Bell said that often in inclement weather or low light — such as a country road in rural Oregon on a winter’s night — the loss of a headlight poses a serious safety concern.
“When we see a vehicle approaching us with two headlights — you’re able to discern the outboard sections of that vehicle,” he said. “If you see one headlight, in hours of darkness or low light, you know, is it a motorcycle or is it a vehicle with a headlight out, and which headlight is it? If it’s a two-lane highway or a roadway, you don’t know — are they in their lane or your lane? It’s genuinely a safety issue.”
Bell also said that in his many years working as a law enforcement officer, and among the countless times he’s stopped motorists for faulty equipment, he often heard the driver state that they were unaware that their headlights were out. That can spell disaster, Bell said, if the other headlight fails as well, creating a situation that is “straight-up unsafe.”
Oregon State Police has a program in place that gives motorists with faulty lighting a voucher for auto parts stores to allow them to get discounts on the parts needed to fix issues such as burned-out bulbs.
But the law, if passed, would limit those interactions and prevent drivers and motorists from receiving those vouchers and the notification that their equipment was defective. OSP officials said they weren’t looking to discontinue the program, however.
“At this time there are no plans to discontinue the Car Care Program,” Oregon State Police Capt. Stephanie Bigman said. “The passage of SB1510 may affect the overall numbers of vouchers handed out but officers would still have the option of providing the vouchers if the person was stopped for an unrelated violation.”
SB1510 would also make changes to the way in which law enforcement officers search vehicles. The bill would require motorists give informed verbal consent for the search when no probable cause is found. That verbal consent would also need to be recorded.
