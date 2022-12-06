HEPPNERCounty opens new administration building

Morrow County government, which meets in the Bartholomew Building located next to the Morrow County Courthouse in Heppner, will have a different look. Unofficial results of a Nov. 29 election to recall Commissioners Jim Doherty and Melissa Lindsay are both passing. 

 East Oregonian, File

HEPPNER — Morrow County could have a couple of weeks with only a single county commissioner.

Unofficial results of the Nov. 29 election to recall Commissioners Jim Doherty and Melissa Lindsay have both leaving office. The recall on Doherty is ahead 1,319 votes to 1,169, while Lindsay's recall is tight, 1,248 in favor of recall, 1,237 against.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.