EASTERN OREGON — The Oregon bill that would protect school superintendents from firings is making its way through the regular session, passing in the Oregon Senate, 16-7, earlier this month.
Senate Bill 1521, which would protect superintendents from no-cause dismissal, was brought about by recent high-profile superintendent firings. The bill itself explicitly calls out the prohibition of firing superintendents who are pressured by a school board to go against state laws and mandates, such as what happened to former Adrian School District Superintendent Kevin Purnell in August 2021.
The Senate bill is sponsored by the Senate Interim Committee on Education, and no individual senator’s name was attached to the legislation.
Testimony accompanying the bill showed a large amount of opposition to the legislation, mostly from concerned parents arguing that the bill would diminish local control of schools.
“I’m certainly a local control supporter, but then at the same time we don’t want superintendents that are just being let go because they won’t break the law,” said Morrow County School District Superintendent Dirk Dirksen. “It’s kind of a catch-22 if you want to look at it from a local control perspective.”
In addition to the Adrian school district, Albany and Newberg districts fired their superintendents last year. The Newberg School Board drew ire for its banning of Pride or Black Lives Matters symbols in the classroom — and then fired its superintendent, Joe Morelock, for not enforcing the ban. Adrian’s former superintendent, Purnell, was dismissed in part because he would not stand rogue against statewide mask and vaccination mandates.
School boards asking superintendents to disregard or flout state laws and mandates puts them in “a bad place,” noted Grant County ESD Superintendent Robert Waltenburg.
“We’ve had, occasionally but not very often, superintendents being asked to act in a way that’s contrary to legislation,” Waltenburg said. “When your boss is asking you to do something that is illegal, what is your recourse?”
Dirksen noted that the new legislation would offer stability for schools, and that would be a boon for students.
“It just is another method for stability, and as we’ve experienced this COVID-19 dilemma, one of the most difficult parts is the lack of stability,” Dirksen said. “That’s just not good for students. I see this as a step in the right direction in regard to staff stability.”
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.