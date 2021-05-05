ONTARIO — Oregon U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz on Monday, April 3, called on Gov. Kate Brown to reverse her decision to impose tighter restrictions on 15 Oregon counties that require restaurants to close.
The governor last week announced 15 counties were moved into the "extreme risk" category under her COVID-19 metrics. The state rules in that circumstance restrict indoor dining, as well as limiting attendance for gyms and churches.
Of the 20 counties that Bentz represents, eight are affected by the new restrictions. Those counties are Baker, Crook, Deschutes, Grant, Jackson, Josephine, Klamath, and Wasco. Malheur County still is under the "moderate risk" designation, which is less restrictive.
"Gov. Kate Brown’s decision to again lockdown huge parts of Oregon has caused incredible frustration for many in my district, and I share their frustration," said Bentz in a statement. "Today, nearly 70% of Oregon’s older population is fully vaccinated and many communities across our state were well on their way to safely returning to some sort of normal. However, Gov. Brown has now done completely the opposite of many other states: imposing yet another lockdown."
Bentz said the $20 million in aid Brown proposed making available for businesses suffering under the new restrictions was "woefully inadequate."
"I am calling upon Gov. Brown to reverse this unfortunate decision and focus her attention instead on vaccinations and making sure that COVID aid sent to Oregon by the federal government be quickly allocated to those in need," he said.
Bentz, a Republican from Ontario, voted against the American Rescue Plan that Congress approved in March. The plan included $28.6 billion for the Restaurant Revitalization Fund to help struggling restaurants and bars across the country.
Bentz noted while it might seem unusual for a national representative to comment on state affairs, "in recent days, the Oregon Health Authority actually invited public input from Oregon’s congressional delegation."
Charles Boyle, deputy communications director for Brown, said that "our office and OHA hold a biweekly meeting with the congressional delegation. Those meetings are an open dialogue in which we receive feedback from them."
