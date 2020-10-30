EUGENE— A Eugene Weekly reporter who was hit with a tear gas canister while he filmed police breaking up a protest in May has settled a lawsuit against the city of Eugene.
Henry Houston said he and the Civil Liberties Defense Center, which filed the lawsuit on his behalf in the U.S. District Court in Eugene, this week settled with the city for $45,000, The Register-Guard reported.
Houston said he’d asked the city to change its policing policies as terms for a settlement, but said the city wouldn’t consider that path.
The Civil Liberties Defense Center filed the civil rights lawsuit in July, claiming city and police officers violated Houston’s rights when they hit him with a tear gas canister and the rights of the protestors who police that night shot with pepper rounds and tear gas.
“I did it because I felt it was an opportunity to push through change in how police engage with journalists at protests, as well as engage with just everyday protesters,” Houston said, adding that it was disappointing the city didn’t consider any policy changes.
The May 31 protest in downtown Eugene came in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd, a Black Minneapolis resident.
Houston said some of the payout will pay medical bills and some that will go to the mental health programs.
