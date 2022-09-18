Residents in Morrow County demand urgent aid from state for contaminated water

Morrow County Commissioner Jim Doherty discusses nitrate contamination in the drinking water at a meeting on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Boardman.

 Rafael Romero/Oregon Rural Action

BOARDMAN — More than 100 Boardman residents attended a meeting Thursday, Sept. 15, to demand the state guarantee access to safe drinking water in Morrow County.

The meeting, hosted by the nonprofit environmental and social justice advocacy group Oregon Rural Action, was the largest public meeting regarding drinking water issues since the county declared an emergency over groundwater nitrate contamination in June. It took place over two hours at Sam Boardman Elementary.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.