SALEM — Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum announced late Monday, Nov. 29, that she would not seek the Democratic nomination for governor next year.
“I am not running for governor so I can keep my eye on the legal ball in our state without political distraction," Rosenblum said in a statement to supporters.
Rosenblum had been near the top of the list of likely candidates to run to succeed Gov. Kate Brown, who must leave office because of term limits.
Under the state constitution, the attorney general is not subject to the limit of two consecutive terms in office that cover the governor, secretary of state and treasurer.
Doubts about a Rosenblum bid have become more common as she's declined to announce her intentions, while raising only $16,000 in campaign contributions this year. New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof, now living in Yamhill County, has raised more than $1 million in his campaign for governor.
Other major Democrats to announce for the race include House Speaker Tina Kotek, D-Portland, and Treasurer Tobias Read. Yamhill County Commissioner Casey Kulla and former Independent Party governor candidate Patrick Starnes are among the others running in the crowded Democratic primary.
Rosenblum was first elected attorney general in 2012 and won re-election in 2016 and 2020. She can run again in 2024.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.