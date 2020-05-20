SALEM — The race for the Democratic nomination to be Oregon secretary of state remained too early to call Wednesday.

Front-runners Sens. Shemia Fagan and Mark Hass were virtually tied in their bid to be their party’s candidate for the second-highest state office in Oregon.

The winner will face state Sen. Kim Thatcher, who won the GOP nomination.

The coronavirus pandemic complicated the mail-in primary as election workers kept social distancing in county offices while staffing levels were down. Election workers received instructions on handling ballots along with protective equipment from the Oregon National Guard and others.

Voters in Baker City decided Tuesday to sell the quarter-century-old backhoe, with 92% in favor and 8% opposed among the over 3,000 people in the eastern Oregon town weighing in. The fate of the 1995 Case 580 Super L backhoe confronted voters in Baker City — population around 10,000 — because the city charter requires voters to give approval before the city council can sell property valued at more than $10,000.

Voters also said don’t bother coming to us with this stuff again, voting 75% to 25% on another ballot measure that allows the council to sell surplus equipment, regardless of value.

One local race is garnering national attention. Voters in metropolitan Portland appeared to be approving taxes on personal income and business profits that would raise $2.5 billion over a decade to fight homelessness.

Former Vice President Joe Biden won Oregon’s Democratic presidential primary, though Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders garnered 20% of the vote, according to partial returns.

President Donald Trump, who was unopposed, won the Oregon GOP presidential contest.