SALEM — Oregon is the only state west of Texas that doesn’t allow the practice of telepharamacy, but a bill Sen. Bill Hansell introduced would change that.
Senate Bill 629 would allow the practice in Oregon and would expand access to pharmaceutical services to rural, elderly and disabled Oregonians.
“The pandemic has made us realize that many services we depend on can be provided online or over the phone,” Hansell said. “We can leverage these tools to expand access to health care for rural, elderly, and disabled Oregonians. This is a chance for Oregon to evolve in our delivery of health care.”
In small cities that cannot support a full-time pharmacist, many residents must travel considerable distances to pick up their prescriptions or depend on others to pick them up for them. This can cause many to either go without their needed medication or have their treatment delayed. SB 629 would allow a pharmacist to consult over electronic means with pharmacy techs to fill prescriptions and communicate with patients.
The bill passed the Senate on a 29-1 vote and now heads to the House of Representatives for consideration.
