PORTLAND — The man convicted of killing two men and injuring a third on a MAX light rail train in Portland, Oregon, in 2017 is set to be sentenced Tuesday at Multnomah County Circuit Court.
Jeremy Christian was found guilty earlier this year on 12 counts, including those murders and attempted murder, as well as assault and intimidation.
Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that sentencing was originally scheduled for March but was canceled and rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Christian, his attorneys, Multnomah County Circuit Court Judge Cheryl Albrecht as well as prosecutors and other court staff will be present in one courtroom, with social distancing enforced.
Christian could face a prison sentence of life without the possibility of parole. At a minimum, he faces at least life in prison with the possibility of parole after 30 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.