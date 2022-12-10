Single family homes top $700,000 in Bend

BEND — The median single-family home price in Bend jumped about $20,000 to nearly $700,000 in November, according to a monthly housing report.
Since the start of the year, the median sales price of a single-family home in Bend has topped $700,000 eight times out of 11. It took a single-family home about 18 days to sell in Bend in November, and of the 127 transactions, 55 were cash sales, according to the Beacon Appraisal Group in Redmond.
There are about 1.5 months worth of homes for sale in Bend, according to the report.
But in Redmond, the single-family home sales market appears to have stabilized with median sales prices rising in November just $3,000 to $453,000 compared to the same period the year before, according to the Beacon Report.
Over the past 11 months, the median sales price of a single-family home in Redmond went over $500,000 seven times, according to the report.
About a two-month supply of homes is on the market in Redmond, and it took slightly longer than a month to sell a home. Of the 46 single-family home sales in Redmond in November, 14 of them were all cash sales.
The Beacon Report uses the median sales price, which is the midpoint value of all transactions in a month.
In Sisters, the median sales price of a single-family home was $570,000 in November, compared to $654,000 in October, according to the report. On average it took 55 days to sell a home in Sisters, 10 days more than in October, according to the report.
In Sunriver, the median sales price of a single-family home was $819,000 in November, compared to $828,000 in October. About a one-month supply of homes in Sunriver are on the market.
And in neighboring La Pine, the median sales price of a single-family home in November was $327,000 down significantly from October’s $445,000 sales price. There currently is a four-month supply of homes for sale in La Pine.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.