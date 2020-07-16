ROSEBURG — At least five vehicles have been hit by bullets on Interstate 5 between Merlin and Roseburg since mid-May, Oregon State Police reported Wednesday.
The latest one occurred July 9, Oregon State Police Lt. Stephanie Bigman said in a telephone interview.
"We may have more up there we just don't know about," she said.
As of Thursday, OSP still had little to go on. The caliber of the bullets is still under investigation, and it's not known whether the shots were fired from another vehicle or from a spot along the freeway. Police believe the impacts occurred somewhere along a 33-mile stretch between mileposts 67 and 100, OSP said.
"That's what we've got right now is a rough estimate," Bigman said.
That estimate is based on sounds the drivers of the vehicles that were struck heard, followed by the discovery of damage down the road. There's been no apparent pattern to the incidents. Two of the vehicles struck were commercial trucks and three were passenger vehicles.
"It's been fairly random as far as the types of vehicles that have been struck, the time of day the vehicles have been struck, the direction that the vehicles have been traveling," Bigman said.
No injuries or deaths have been reported so far. Most of the vehicles were passing through to another destination, which compounds the difficulty in narrowing down the locations where the impacts occurred.
"They hear a noise. They're like, 'I ran over something.' They go up the road, maybe pull in a gas station and they're like, 'Hey, look, there's a hole,'" Bigman said. "So they don't know exactly where they were hit."
Four vehicles were hit once, and one had two bullet holes, Bigman said. Damage has included a flattened tire on a passenger vehicle, a pierced coolant hose on a semi, and the loss of power steering on another.
"They're getting hit, but they're not necessarily realizing exactly what happened, especially the ones that have occurred at night," Bigman said.
For some vehicles, the damage was identified quickly. Others took a while. The driver of the semi with the pierced coolant hose didn't discover the bullet hole until reaching California.
"We've gone back and been able to take photos and stuff like that of the bullet holes and determine that they are truly bullet holes," Bigman said. "But, again, it's difficult, because people aren't registering exactly what is happening at the time, and they're not from here."
OSP is asking the public to call if they believe their vehicle was struck on the freeway. State police also ask residents living near the I-5 corridor who hear random gunshots to call the OSP Southern Command Center at 1-800-442-2068 or *OSP. The case number is SP20-173444.
