SALEM — Oregon residents can testify about the state’s upcoming two-year budget during online hearings that begin this week.
The Legislature’s Joint Ways & Means Committee will take virtual and written testimony for the state’s revenue and spending plans for 2021-22, which must be finalized by June 28.
The committee of House and Senate members will take testimony, then vote on the budget in committee work sessions still to be scheduled. The state budget is usually among the last set of bills passed during the odd-numbered year session.
The budget committee will hold five regional hearings, one for each congressional district.
The first hearing was April 14, for the 1st Congressional District, which includes northwest Oregon.
The other hearings are:
• CD2: Saturday, April 17, at 1:30 p.m. (Bend, Pendleton, La Grande and most of Oregon east of the Cascades, plus parts of southwestern Oregon)
• CD3: Wednesday, April 21, at 5:30 p.m. (Portland and some suburbs)
• CD4: Thursday, April 22, at 5:30 p.m. (Eugene, Corvallis, south and central coastal areas)
• CD5: Saturday, April 24, at 1 p.m. (Salem, north-central coast, most of Tillamook County plus some Portland suburbs)
How do I find my congressional district: Go to www.oregonlegislature.gov/findyourlegislator/leg-districts.html or call your county clerk’s office.
What’s in the budget: The hearing covers the 2021-22 state budget, which would go into effect July 1. The budget will be in Senate Bill 5555.
An overview of the committee’s plans are at bit.ly/ORbudget. To read Senate Bill 5555 as it now looks, go to bit.ly/SB5555.
How to watch: The hearings will be streamed live, and be available for later viewing, at bit.ly/ORbudgetlive.
How to testify: Written testimony can be submitted at any time, and comments on specific regional issues will be taken up to 24 hours before a hearing. To submit testimony electronically, go to bit.ly/ORbudgettestimony.
To submit testimony by mail, send to: Joint Ways and Means Committee, 900 State Street NE, Room H-178, Salem 97301.
Registration is required to testify by phone or video link. Registration closes at the meeting’s start time. To register electronically, go to bit.ly/ORbudgettestify.
For assistance, call 833-698-1371.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.