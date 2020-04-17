State extends studded tire deadline to May 15 SALEM — Oregon drivers will not be required to remove studded tires until 11:59 p.m. Friday, May 15. The Oregon Department of Transportation on Friday announced the extension Friday.

Oregon law allows studded tires from November 1 through March 31. But the Oregon Department of Transportation initially extended that to May 1. The department in a press release explained it moved the deadline again in response to the continuing public health emergency of COVID-19.

ODOT also encouraged drivers to remove their studded tires removed before May 15 if that is possible while maintaining social distancing.

Expired Oregon ID gets OKPORTLAND — The Oregon Liquor Control Commission will allow alcohol and marijuana licensees to accept Oregon driver licenses or identification cards that expired on or after March 8, 2020, as an acceptable form of identification.

This liquor commission in a news release stated the decision aligns with the Oregon Department of Motor Vehicles and law enforcement position, as the DMV closed offices because of the COVID-19 public health crisis preventing individuals from renewing their driver’s license or ID cards.

This temporary exception only applies to Oregon driver licenses and identification cards, according to the statement, and the exception will remain in place while the Gov. Kate Brown’s executive order remains in effect for residents to avoid unnecessary travel.

The Oregon DMV in March asked law enforcement to exercise discretion in enforcing violations due to expired credentials.

The Oregon State Police, Oregon State Sheriff’s Association and the Oregon Association of Chiefs of Police agreed to support this “grace period” for suspending enforcement of expired credential violations, including expired driver’s licenses and identification cards.

Greg Walden takes seat on White House Economic Task ForceWASHINGTON — President Donald Trump appointed Oregon U.S. Rep. Greg Walden to serve on the White House Economic Task Force. The bipartisan, bicameral group will advise the White House on reopening the economy.

“We had a very good conversation with the president, vice president and his team,” according to a statement from Walden, a Republican from Hood River. “From my standpoint, our next step in shoring up the economy is simple: replenish funds in the Paycheck Protection Program, which has now run dry. We have a responsibility to help Americans get back to work and our new way of life.”

Walden is completing 22 years as the representative of Oregon’s 2nd Congressional District, opting not to seek reelection. He touted the task force as a positive way to bring Democrats and Republicans together to find common ground and meaningful solutions.

Police investigating fatal fire in Douglas CountyREEDSPORT — The Oregon State Police is leading an investigation into a Reedsport fire that had one fatality. The fire occured Sunday, April 12, at a Reedsport home. The town’s fire and police departments responded. When officers arrived, they were notified an individual was inside the home.

Officers entered the residence and found Joseph Lee Shoemaker, 68, who was dead. The other residents were able to escape.

The Reedsport Police Department requested the assistance of the Douglas County Major Crimes Team in conducting an investigation, with the Oregon State Police assigned as the lead investigating agency. Stare police are asking anyone with information regarding the fire to call 1-800-442-2068 or *OSP and reference case No. SP20099760 — detective Brian Jewell.

Man charged with participating in $65M tax evasion schemePORTLAND — A 38-year-old Beaverton man is accused of evading more than $65 million in employment and income taxes by paying Portland-area construction workers and subcontractors in cash.

Victor Hugo Lopez-Diaz and conspirators cashed about $185 million in payroll checks at check-cashing businesses and paid workers in cash, while filing false corporation, payroll and individual tax returns, Assistant U.S. Attorneys Seth Uram and Gavin Bruce said in a Tuesday complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Portland.

The alleged tax evasion scheme continued from 2014 through February 2018, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. The construction companies were involved in real estate projects in the Portland area, the complaint says.

Lopez-Diaz is charged with one count of conspiring to commit tax evasion and two counts of filing false tax returns. He’s scheduled to make his first court appearance on April 21.

Oregon fines aerospace company $70K for mishandling wasteALBANY — The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has fined a manufacturer of parts for the aerospace industry near Albany more than $70,000 for citations related to its mishandling of hazardous waste materials.

A Selmet company spokesman did not return an email seeking comment, The Albany Democrat-Herald reported.

The DEQ in a letter stated it penalized Selmet penalized for failing to determine if waste generated at the titanium parts manufacturing facility were hazardous on two occasions. The state environmental regulators also cited Selmet without fines for 12 violations of hazardous waste, used oil and universal waste management regulations.

Other violations included transporting totes of waste fixer solution, weighing more than 25,000 pounds in one instance, to a disposal site in Washington as a non-hazardous material, state officials said. Selmet also failed to designate the waste as hazardous on its manifest, according to officials.

State officials noted Selmet has expanded production and the facility footprint since the agency’s last inspection in 2016 but also decreased resources to the environmental health and safety department.

The state agency has labeled the company a “significant noncomplier,” because it reportedly has “not completed all the requested corrective actions” based on a pre-enforcement notice filed with the company in September..

— Associated Press and Observer staff