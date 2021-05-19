Oregon hires arborist after outcry about excessive tree cutting
PORTLAND — Oregon is hiring a Pacific Northwest-based arborist to review the state’s removal of trees in wildfire burn areas after recent concerns that the operation has been hasty and excessive.
The Oregon Office of Emergency Management announced Monday, May 17, that Galen Wright has been hired as an independent contractor to review the hazard tree effort, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.
Wright is president of Washington Forest Consultants, Inc. He is tasked with providing a full assessment of Oregon’s program and his recommendations are due in June.
“As this adaptive and evolving emergency response operation continues to make significant progress, Oregonians deserve to have confidence in the good work underway,” said Mac Lynde, the Oregon Department of Transportation’s head of the three-agency Debris Management Task Force. It has been coordinating the tree-removal program in the aftermath of the 2020 wildfires that burned over 1 million acres.
The state is in the midst of the effort to cut down an estimated 140,000 burned trees that could be dangerous to people on state roads or burned properties.
Transportation officials told a legislative panel two weeks ago that it would bring on an independent arborist after several workers publicly voiced concerns about the hazard tree program. They have said the operation, led by a contracting firm out of Florida, has irresponsibly marked trees for removal that weren’t dead or dying.
Woman sues, saying landlord coerced her into sex to avoid eviction
EUGENE — A lawsuit filed by a woman who rented from a Bell Real Estate subsidiary alleges the property owner harassed her then coerced her into having sex with him to avoid eviction.
The woman claims the company did nothing when alerted to the situation, The Register-Guard reported.
In a federal lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon in Eugene in March, a woman living in Lane County claims Pinewood Properties owner and manager Richard Sorric coerced her into a sexual relationship to keep her home then retaliated and asked for back rent when she refused to keep having sex with him.
The newspaper and The Associated Press do not identify survivors of sexual harassment or abuse without their consent. The lawsuit uses a pseudonym “because of the sensitive, humiliating and stigmatizing nature of the factual allegations” in the case, according to a complaint footnote.
She started renting from Pinewood Properties in November 2018 and moved out of the property over a year ago, said Meredith Holley, her attorney.
Attorneys representing Bell Real Estate, Pinewood Properties and Sorric deny nearly all of the woman’s claims in legal filings and say her lawsuit fails to state a claim and was filed too late for damages.
Sorric “absolutely and categorically denies the defamatory allegations made against him in the plaintiff’s Complaint,” Jeffrey Daly, one of his attorneys, wrote in an email.
Daly added that Bell also has “denied all wrongdoing in this matter, and will continue to do so.”
Bell Real Estate is now suing her for back rent and other costs.
Assault suspect dies in shooting involving deputy
ROGUE RIVER — A person suspected of domestic assault has died in a shooting involving a deputy in southwestern Oregon, according to a news release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
At 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 18, deputies were sent to a domestic assault in progress near Rogue River, the news release sent by spokesman Mike Moran said.
Before deputies arrived, the suspect had left in a vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office. The suspect returned several minutes later and “subsequently the deputy reported shots fired,” the news release said.
The suspect died at the scene.
The deputy was not hurt, the news release said.
The Jackson County Major Assault Death Investigation Unit, led by Medford police, will investigate the incident.
Moran said the names of the people involved will be released after relatives are notified. Details of what happened will be released after an initial investigation is complete, he added.
— Associated Press
Animal rescue owners charged with animal neglect
PORTLAND — Two Portland residents have been charged with criminal animal neglect after investigators say they mistreated and neglected animals at their pet facility.
Tori Head and Samantha Miller both face 157 counts of second-degree animal neglect, 13 counts of identity theft and 15 counts of second-degree forgery, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
They own Woofin Palooza. Court documents describe it as a training, boarding, rescue and daycare for pets in Northeast Portland.
Investigators found unsanitary and overcrowded conditions in the facility, as well as evidence that the owners gave false documentation of animals’ vaccines, according to court documents. Many animals from the facility also got sick and died, court documents said.
A probable cause affidavit says Multnomah County Animal Services began investigating Woofin Palooza’s facility after a customer adopted a dog last June that had distemper and had to be euthanized.
The department received six other complaints about Woofin Palooza last July.
An investigator wrote during an Aug. 1 boarding facility inspection that it appeared Woofin Palooza was “getting overwhelmed with all the animals in their possession.”
Multnomah County Animal Services, the Portland Police Bureau and the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office executed a search warrant at Woofin Palooza, seizing 65 cats and 52 dogs in August.
Head and Miller are scheduled to appear in court July 16.
— Associated Press
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.