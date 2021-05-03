Four rescued after becoming stranded in Columbia River Gorge
PORTLAND — Crews rescued four people who got stuck on the side of a cliff while exploring canyons in the Columbia River Gorge, authorities said.
The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office received a report about 12:30 a.m. Friday, April 30, that the group had been stranded for about 10 hours and needed to be rescued, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
The sheriff’s office said the group, who had proper safety equipment and were dressed appropriately, started at the Wahclella Falls Trailhead east of Multnomah Falls.
The group had taken the Gorge 400 Trail and reached a steep canyon that features several cascading waterfalls.
One canyoneer became separated from the rest of the group when a rope became stuck during a descent, the sheriff’s office said. The canyoneer was stranded between two waterfalls, and their companions were not able to get them out of the area safely.
The canyoneers called for help after several hours. Four Portland Mountain Rescue crew members reached the stranded canyoneers, lowered three of them down the side of a 50-foot (15-meter) waterfall and helped the person who was stuck.
The rescuers then helped the group cross a stream and a rocky slope before they all hiked back to the trailhead.
The sheriff’s office said canyoneering is becoming more popular. The agency urged canyoneers to research and scout their objectives, take extra gear and create an emergency plan before leaving a trailhead.
Two who shielded $3.8M in income in tax evasion case sentenced
PORTLAND — An Oregon City couple who shielded more than $3.8 million in income in a tax evasion case will serve more than three years of probation.
Karl Brady, 59, and Laura Brady, 60, failed to pay $1.4 million in taxes from 2008 through 2015, and must pay that amount in restitution, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
Karl Brady also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud the United States and conspiracy to commit bank fraud.
The plea agreement called for each of them to plead guilty, according to court records.
Karl Brady was one of three owners and vice president of accounting for Northwest Behavioral Healthcare Inc., a Gladstone-based residential mental health treatment center for adolescents. The trio concealed income from the center for more than a decade, between 2002 and 2015, according to court documents.
The owners in 2002 started to pay a promoter of an illegal tax scheme to help them hide their income from the Internal Revenue Service. They each paid the promoter about $20,000, according to court documents. Each created other companies and accounts and funneled their money into them.
They would meet weekly or monthly to divide money from Northwest Behavioral Healthcare and direct the bookkeeper to issue checks to the other companies to to keep the funds off the radar of the IRS, according to federal prosecutors.
Co-defendants Daniel Mahler, president and chief executive officer of the mental health care provider, and Lyndon Fischer, vice president of marketing, were sentenced to five years of home detention, allowed out only for work with no luxuries allowed.
— Associated Press
