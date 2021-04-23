Sheriff: Multiple fatalities in crash on Oregon coast
BANDON — Multiple have died in a vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 101 on the Oregon coast, authorities said.
At 8 a.m. Thursday, April 22, people started calling 911 to report someone driving dangerously in a red Mitsubishi eclipse with a California license plate, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office said.
Callers told dispatchers the driver had made unlawful U-turns on the highway in the Bandon area, drove at excessive speeds and had near collisions with other motorists, according to the sheriff's office.
The car was involved in a crash at about 8:17 a.m. on the highway that resulted in multiple fatalities, according to the sheriff's office.
Authorities have not said exactly how many people died. No further information about the crash was immediately released.
Anyone with information that may help authorities piece together what happened before the crash is asked to call the Coos County Sheriff's Office.
Body found in burning car, police seek tips
SALEM — A body was found in a burning car Wednesday night, April 21, in Marion County, authorities said.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said that at around 10:40 p.m., an off-duty firefighter reported a car fire on Sunnyview Road N.E. near Hibbard Road N.E., The Statesman Journal reported.
Firefighters found a person dead inside the car as they worked to extinguish the fire. Sheriff’s detectives have not yet identified the body.
Oregon State Police and other agencies are helping the sheriff’s office in the investigation. Anyone who may have information or footage of the incident is asked to call the sheriff’s office tip line at 503-540-8079.
Teen arrested in fatal shooting of man at convenience store
PORTLAND — A teenager has been arrested and faces murder charges in the death of a man killed at a North Portland convenience store, police said.
The Portland Police Bureau said the 16-year—old boy was taken into custody Wednesday in Southeast Portland, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
He is being held on charges of first-degree murder, robbery and unlawful use of a weapon. His name was not released.
At about 4:30 a.m. on March 31, police responded to reports of gunfire and found a man who had been shot while shopping at a 7-Eleven store. Paramedics tried to help the man, but he died at a nearby hospital.
The victim was later identified as Michael Arrington, 53, of Vancouver, Washington.
"While we can never bring back Mr. Arrington, I hope this arrest can bring a measure of closure to his family," Acting Police Chief Chris Davis said in a statement. "I am particularly troubled about the young age of the suspect. This is, for us, a reminder of the important work we have in front of us in addressing the violence and the overall health of our community."
— Associated Press
