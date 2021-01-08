2 accused of fraudulently obtaining $2.2M in COVID-19 loans
PORTLAND — Two men are accused of converting for personal use more than $2.2 million in loans meant to help small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.
Andrew Aaron Lloyd, 50, of Lebanon, and Russell A. Schort, 38, of Myrtle Creek, are charged with wire fraud, bank fraud and money laundering in federal court in Eugene, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
The FBI investigated after receiving information that the men fraudulently obtained Paycheck Protection Program loans, which were authorized by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
Between April 7 and May 8, financial records showed both applied for and received at least three loan payments using three different entities, totaling more than $2.2 million, according to a criminal complaint filed in court.
Lloyd is accused of transferring at least $1.8 million from the loans to a personal online brokerage account and buying securities, the complaint says.
FBI agents arrested Lloyd on Thursday, Jan. 7. He’s scheduled to appear in U.S. District Court in Eugene on Friday. Schort was arrested on Wednesday. It wasn’t immediately known if the men have lawyers to comment for them.
Reports ID make of gun recovered from man killed by cops
PORTLAND — A gun found in the pants pocket of a man after he was killed by police in Washington fits the make of the gun likely used to kill a man after a pro-Trump rally in Portland, new reports indicate.
Portland police records released this week show the gun recovered from Michael Reinoehl in Lacey, Washington, was an Inter Ordnance Hellcat .380-caliber pistol – one of three types of .380-caliber guns that ballistics tests indicate likely killed Aaron “Jay” Danielson, an Oregon States Police forensic scientist reported.
But a full forensic examination of the gun hasn’t been completed yet, Thurston County Sheriff’s Lt. Ray Brady said this week, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
Reinoehl, 48, was accused of shooting Danielson, a follower of the right-wing group Patriot Prayer, in Portland after a rally Aug. 29 in support of Trump. Danielson, 39, died from a bullet to the chest, an autopsy found.
Report: 2 Portland hospitals waste COVID-19 vaccine doses
PORTLAND — Two Portland hospitals threw out more than three dozen doses of the COVID-19 vaccine altogether and state health officials were initially not aware of the wasted shots, according to a report.
Oregon Health & Science University lost 15 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses after a vial broke and two were mixed improperly, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Wednesday, Jan. 6. Legacy Health wasted 27 doses when it couldn’t find health care workers to take surplus vaccine before it expired. The vaccine has to be kept at ultra-cold temperatures to be effective and must be administered quickly.
The wasted doses reflect just 0.07% the vaccines administered in Oregon so far.
It’s unclear if doses in other parts of Oregon have gone to waste.
— Associated Press
