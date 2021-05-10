Prineville Reservoir first Oregon park to get 'dark sky' nod
PRINEVILLE, — Prineville Reservoir State Park has been certified as an International Dark Sky Park and is the first Oregon park to make the list of the places around the world with the least nighttime light pollution.
The certification recognizes the exceptional quality of the park’s night skies as well as efforts to install environmentally responsible lighting and educate the public about light pollution.
Prineville Reservoir joins only 174 locations worldwide to have followed the rigorous application program.
The park’s location in central Oregon, which is booming in population, makes it more critical as a place to enjoy star-gazing without light pollution, according to the Dark-Sky Association. To compete for the designation, park staff had to replace harsh outdoor lights with soft yellow and red lighting to reduce skyglow, the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department said in a statement.
The designation will bring tourists from light-polluted cities and should attract astronomers of all levels, said Bill Kowalik, chair of the Oregon Chapter of the International Dark-Sky Association.
2nd police officer indicted in BLM flag vandalism case
FOREST GROVE — A second Forest Grove police officer is facing a criminal charge in the case of an officer accused of vandalizing a home where a Black Lives Matter flag was displayed last fall.
Officer Bradley Schuetz was indicted Thursday, May 6, by a grand jury on one count of first-degree official misconduct, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. He was arrested, cited and released, police said.
Schuetz picked up officer Steven Teets from the crime scene on Oct. 31, 2020, and drove him home instead of arresting him, investigators said.
Beaverton police Sgt. Kevin MacDonald said in not arresting Teets, Schuetz “prevented the investigation from happening.”
Teets faces charges of second-degree criminal mischief and second-degree disorderly conduct for allegedly walking into the driveway of a Forest Grove couple’s home, setting off the alarm on their truck, hitting the Black Lives Matter flag outside their garage and kicking and pounding on their front door.
The residents called police and another officer arrived and identified Teets. Schuetz then responded and took Teets home, investigators said.
Teets was off-duty at the time. Schuetz was on duty.
Teets has been on administrative duty while the Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigated the incident. Schuetz is on paid administrative leave, according to Forest Grove Police Capt. Michael Hall.
Oregon Forest Service to reduce wild horse population
PRINEVILLE — The U.S. Forest Service will reduce the wild horse population east of Prineville to a level horse advocates say could lead to the herd’s elimination.
The most recent count of wild horses on the Big Summit Wild Horse Territory of the Ochoco National Forest puts the population around 130, but the Forest Service estimates it at closer to 150, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.
The management plan approved Friday, May 7, will decrease the herd to 47-57 horses total over the next five years. Officials say “excess” horses will be captured and relocated to corrals where they will be put up for adoption.
“We want to make sure that we manage this herd for its genetic viability,” said Kassidy Kern, public affairs officer for the Ochoco National Forest and Crooked River National Grassland. “We want to make sure it’s a healthy herd.”
The agency will use contraception and sterilization to keep the wild horse population down and will use genetic analysis to guide future management of the herd. The Forest Service said it will not euthanize horses as part of this plan.
— Associated Press
