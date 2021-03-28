Rocket debris lights up skies over the Pacific Northwest
SEATTLE — Burning debris from a rocket lit up Pacific Northwest skies Thursday night, March 25, the National Weather Service in Seattle said.
"The widely reported bright objects in the sky were debris from a Falcon 9 rocket 2nd stage that did not successfully have a deorbit burn," the service said in a tweet about the astral occurrence that the Seattle Times reported was seen shortly after 9 p.m.
There were no reports of damage or other impacts on the ground.
The rocket delivered Starlink satellites, built in Redmond, Washington, into orbit earlier this week, the Times reported.
SpaceX said Wednesday the Falcon 9’s first stage returned to Earth and landed as planned on its ocean-going barge off the coast of Florida.
Teen shot in back at Salem elementary school dies
SALEM — One of two 17-year-old boys shot in the back at an Oregon elementary school has died.
The shooting Wednesday, March 24, in a parking lot at Four Corners Elementary School in Salem left one youth critically injured and the other with non-life-threatening injuries.
The more seriously wounded teenager died Saturday, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.
A teenager found after the shooting has been charged with first-degree robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and first-degree theft, KOIN-TV reports.
None of the youths has been publicly identified. The shooting remains under investigation.
— Associated Press
