EPA: Oregon wildfire hazardous waste cleanup complete
PORTLAND — The Environmental Protection Agency said Wednesday it has completed the cleanup of household hazardous waste from properties burned in Oregon wildfires.
The September fires led to an initial EPA response in Jackson County, which quickly expanded to Clackamas, Douglas, Klamath, Lane, Lincoln, Linn and Marion counties, the federal agency said in a news release.
The agency said it identified and removed about 300,000 pounds of hazardous waste from 2,285 properties. Among the items rendered safe or removed were propane tanks, ammunition, oil, gasoline, solvents, paints, pesticides, and bulk asbestos. The EPA said removing those items helps ensure the safety of workers who will begin removing ash and fire debris as part of the second step in cleanup.
To protect water quality and sensitive fish and wildlife habitat, the EPA also completed bank stabilization, erosion control and fire debris removal work on more than 225 riverfront properties along seven rivers described as vulnerable.
"Over 250 EPA staff and contractors from around the country contributed to this effort to help Oregonians begin the rebuilding process," Randy Nattis, EPA’s Incident Commander said in a news release.
The state of Oregon is now starting the larger task of clearing ash and debris, and will also remove hazardous waste from assistance-eligible properties not cleared by EPA.
25 more women sign on to sex abuse lawsuit against ex-doctor
PORTLAND — Twenty-five more women have joined four former patients in an amended civil lawsuit alleging sexual abuse by former suburban Portland physician David B. Farley and negligence by his health clinic.
The plaintiffs who recently joined the lawsuit now live around the world, from Taiwan to Colorado, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
Together, the women seek $290 million in damages — $181 million for non-economic and $109 million for economic costs, saying while in his care, Farley performed unnecessary pelvic exams and engaged in sexual battery.
In October, the Oregon Medical Board stripped Farley of his state medical license for dishonorable and unprofessional conduct and gross or repeated negligence. He remains under criminal investigation by the West Linn police. Most of the plaintiffs have made statements to police, their lawyers said.
Farley moved to Idaho after leaving the West Linn Family Health Center and sending a retirement letter to patients in August. He did not mention he was under board investigation at the time.
Karen O’Kasey, Farley’s lawyer, has not responded to phone and email messages from the newspaper, but in court last week urged a judge to put the civil suit on hold as Farley faces the criminal investigation.
O’Kasey argued that postponing the civil suit would protect Farley’s Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination in the police investigation. One of the patients' lawyers, Thomas D’Amore, said Farley is trying to halt discovery evidence in the civil case "to conceal his wrongdoing."
Multnomah County Circuit Judge Melvin Oden-Orr said he was leaning against delaying the civil case, but wanted to review the matter further before issuing a formal decision.
The new 74-page civil complaint describes alleged abuse involving patients as young as 5, additional accounts of patient exams that Farley conducted in a bedroom at his home and repeated allegations that he insisted on breaking women’s hymens before marriage, claiming it would make sex "more pleasurable.
2 men linked to death of woman found on rural road
PORTLAND — Police have identified two men in connection with the death of a Silverton woman, whose body was found along a rural Multnomah County road last month.
Joel Foran, 50, and Brandon Rossow, 37, were indicted in the death investigation of Aubriel Haskett, 24, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Wednesday, Dec. 9.
Foran was charged with abuse of a corpse, 20 counts of identity theft, computer crime, tampering with physical evidence, criminal impersonation and unlawful possession of methamphetamine. Rossow was charged with abuse of a corpse. Neither man has been directly charged in Haskett’s death, and police have not said how she died.
Police said they believe she died somewhere else, and the two men dumped her body on the rural road afterward.
Haskett’s body was found Nov. 2 down an embankment next to Mershon Road, between Troutdale and Corbett.
Police have released no other details about the investigation.
— Associated Press
