Oregon bills would increase access to menstrual products
SALEM — Several bills under consideration in the Oregon Legislature would help make menstrual products more readily available, including at schools and to some people who receive government assistance.
Senate Bills 717 and 521 and House Bill 3294 all address menstrual products, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
SB 717 would provide $10 per month to people who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits to “purchase personal hygiene items.” The measure has support from the Oregon Food Bank and Partners for a Hunger-Free Oregon with Matt Newell-Ching, public policy manager for the Oregon Food Bank, calling the investment critical in testimony to lawmakers.
SB 521 would exempt businesses from paying “commercial activity tax” on sales of period products, diapers, formula and prescription drugs. The tax was passed in 2019 to help Oregon fund education.
The third bill, HB 3294, would require public schools to provide pads and tampons to students at no charge. That bill, called the Menstrual Dignity Act, has more than 15 sponsors.
Oregon State president put on probation
CORVALLIS — Oregon State’s board of trustees have placed president F. King Alexander on probation for his role in handling sexual misconduct complaints while he was at LSU.
After a seven-hour meeting Wednesday night, the board ordered Alexander to come up with an “action plan” to regain the trust of his campus.
A report commissioned by the LSU board found there was a “serious institutional failure” in the school’s handling of Title IX cases during Alexander’s tenure. He served at LSU from July 2013 through 2019 and took the same position at Oregon State in 2020.
A number of Oregon State faculty and students testified in a public hearing earlier in the day, calling for Alexander’s firing.
The board considered firing Alexander, USA Today reported.
Court revives UO suit alleging gender pay gap
EUGENE — A federal appeals court has revived a University of Oregon professor’s lawsuit alleging the university has failed to address a “glaring” pay gap between her and male colleagues.
Psychology professor Jennifer Joy Freyd argued that the university paid her thousands less per year than it paid four male professors though they were all of equal rank and seniority, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit of Appeals held Monday that a reasonable jury could find that Freyd and her male colleagues performed substantially equal work yet the men drew significantly higher wages.
The decision reverses a ruling in U.S. District court and moves the case back to the trial court.
— Associated Press
4 hurt in shooting at suburban Portland motel
GRESHAM — Four people were shot and wounded early Thursday at a suburban Portland motel, police said.
Gresham police said they responded to a report of a shooting after 3 a.m. at the Golden Knight Motel.
Police say officers discovered four victims. As of Thursday afternoon, police said one person was in critical condition, two were taken into surgery, and the fourth was being treated as well.
Police said no one had been arrested and they didn’t have a suspect description.
Gresham police told KOIN 6 it is an “extremely complex incident” and that detectives were trying to sort out the details.
— Associated Press
