Protesters gather at home of regulator over COVID-19 gym fine
SILVERTON— About 50 protesters converged on the Silverton, Oregon, home of a state workplace safety regulator to protest a large fine levied against a Salem gym owner.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that Silverton Police Chief Jim Anglemier identified the protestors who gathered Sunday afternoon, Nov. 29, as members and affiliates of Patriot Prayer, the conservative group founded by Joey Gibson.
“There were no problems, no issues,” Anglemier said. “They stayed on the sidewalks and they stayed off private property.”
The controversy stems from a $90,000 penalty issued against a Salem gym and its owner, who refused to comply with Gov. Kate Brown’s economic “freeze.” Brown announced the freeze earlier this month in an effort to stem the explosion of new COVID-19 cases.
“As a result of the harm done to our business from the first shutdown, we will not survive another closure,” John Miller said in a statement before the freeze went into effect on Nov. 18. “This is a horrible position I find myself in, and it leaves me with only one choice: Courthouse Club Fitness will remain open (Nov. 18) and the days to follow.”
Courthouse has five locations in the Salem-Keizer area.
Gyms and many other businesses also had to close or restrict their operations in Brown’s first lockdown order last spring.
Patriot Prayer has been a vocal opponent of the lockdown and freeze orders implemented in Oregon and many other states.
Oregon nurse on leave after video flouting virus rule
SALEM — An Oregon hospital has placed a nurse on administrative leave after she posted a video on social media in which she said she does not follow safety directives meant to prevent the spread of COVID-19 when she is not at work.
Salem Health said it is investigating the post by the nurse, in which she said she does not wear a mask in public, travels and lets her children have play dates.
The nurse's original TikTok video was deleted, along with her account, but a duet of her video with a side-by-side reaction by another user remained on the app. The nurse was wearing scrubs and had a stethoscope draped over her shoulders in her video, which appears to have been recorded in a break room.
Salem Health released a statement Saturday, Nov. 28, saying the nurse's views and “cavalier disregard” for COVID-19 safety measures do not reflect those of the hospital.
“Salem Health believes we all need to do our part to protect the vulnerable and stop the rapid spread of COVID-19,” the hospital said in a statement on its Facebook page. “This includes requiring staff, patients and visitors to follow guidance from the CDC and others about mask wearing and social distancing.”
The nurse declined an interview, KPTV reported. The hospital did not release the nurse's name.
7 deputies placed on leave following fatal shooting
PORTLAND — Seven Clackamas County sheriff’s deputies are on administrative leave following a domestic disturbance call that led to a deadly, officer-involved shooting Friday night, Nov. 27.
KOIN 6 reports that around 8 p.m. a woman called 911 and said that her husband was armed, had fired a handgun and was threatening to kill her and himself.
When Clackamas County sheriff’s deputies arrived the man refused to obey their commands and during ensuing interactions the police shot him.
The names of the husband and deputies involved have not been released.
Coast Guard suspends search for man swept away by surf
PORTLAND — The Coast Guard suspended its search Saturday, Nov. 28, for a man who presumably drowned while crabbing in a bay on the northern Oregon Coast.
Around 2:20 p.m. on Friday, the Oregon State Police, Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office, Netarts Fire and Rescue, and the U.S. Coast Guard responded to a small inflatable boat that had capsized at the mouth of Netarts Bay.
Preliminary investigation revealed that two people, Srun Hong, 53, and Lyda Hong, 41, had been crabbing when the boat capsized in the heavy surf.
Lyda Hong was recovered in the surf by a Coast Guard helicopter crew. She was wearing a life jacket and was taken to a hospital where she was treated and released, Oregon State Police said.
Srun Hong, who was not wearing a life jacket, has not been located and is presumed drowned.
— Associated Press
