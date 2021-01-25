Hiker rescued after falling down cliff in Columbia Gorge
CASCADE LOCKS — A hiker has been rescued in Oregon, apparently three days after he fell down a 50-foot cliff in the Columbia River Gorge.
The Coast Guard and the Hood River County Sheriff's Office reported they got the 43-year-old to safety on Friday night, Jan. 22, after he was discovered by two other hikers at the base of the cliff, about a mile from the start of the Gorton Creek Trail.
He was conscious but injured, disoriented and possibly hypothermic, and authorities said he likely would not have survived the night.
The first responders who arrived were unable to transport the man to safety due to the difficult terrain, but a Coast Guard helicopter crew extracted him and brought him to a Portland hospital in stable condition.
Deputy Joel Ives, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said in an email Saturday that first responders could obtain only limited information from the injured hiker about his ordeal, but they believed he had been in the area since Jan. 19 on what was intended to be a day hike.
Crews recover body of Oregon woman swept away in mudslide
DODSON — Sheriff's deputies and firefighters on Saturday, Jan. 23, recovered the body of an Oregon woman whose vehicle was swept away in a deep mudslide during a winter storm last week, authorities said.
Jennifer Camus Moore, a registered nurse from Warrendale, was driving in the Columbia River Gorge near the small community of Dodson when her SUV was buried under about 15 feet of mud, rock and trees.
The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said road crews used front loaders, dump trucks and other heavy equipment to clear the edges of the debris field as they tried to locate her in the wet, unstable mud.
A private contractor, Concrete GPR, helped verify the location of her vehicle on Saturday morning by using a high-powered metal detector. Crews dug a path to the vehicle with front-loaders.
"It's not the outcome everyone would have hoped for," Sgt. Steve Dangler said in a press release, "but at least at this point, it brings closure to the family and allows them to begin the grieving process."
County ends overdue library fines on all materials
HILLSBORO— Washington County libraries is joining the Multnomah County Library system in eliminating overdue fines.
The change will take effect Tuesday, Jan. 26, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. Officials said in a press release that about 12,000 library patrons who have had their accounts suspended because of overdue fines also will gain back their access to those accounts.
"Libraries are for everyone," Lisa Tattersall, manager of Washington County Cooperative Library Services, said in the release. "This is a landmark step in our mission to eliminate patrons' barriers wherever we can – and this will remove the barrier for thousands of them. We want our patrons back."
Data shows library fines are most likely to limit access to communities of color and people with lower incomes and do not improve return rates. Libraries around the country have eliminated fines to improve library access.
The new policy was approved by the Washington County Board of Commissioners in December.
Man charged with killing 91-year-old stepfather
PORTLAND— A Wilsonville man is accused of killing his 91-year-old stepfather at the victim's Washington County home.
Jacob Nebeker was arrested at the scene Friday, Jan. 22. and is being held in jail without bail on a second-degree murder charge, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. It wasn't immediately known if Nebeker has a lawyer to comment on his case.
He is suspected of killing Gilbert Gutjahr.
Sheriff's deputies said they responded to Gutjahr's home in the Bethany area close to 1 a.m. Friday, after a woman called 911 and said a man at the home had been killed by a family member.
Officers found Gutjahr injured inside. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.
Police did not release the circumstances that led up to the killing.
Court officials have not yet set an arraignment date for Nebeker.
— Associated Press
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.