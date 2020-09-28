OSP: Man dies after cliff fall at Oregon coast
TILLAMOOK — A man died after plunging off a cliff into the surf Sunday, Sept. 27, at the Oregon coast, Oregon State Police reported.
Steven Gastelum, 43, of Seaside climbed a tree on the cliff’s edge along the Devil’s Cauldron Overlook Trail in Oswald West State Park to pose for a photograph, according to initial information from Oregon State Police.
A limb broke, and Gastelum fell about 100 feet into the Pacific Ocean, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
Authorities in a helicopter and on personal watercrafts worked to find Gastelum and bring him to shore. The state police said he was taken to a Tillamook hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Fire damages Portland church
PORTLAND — A fire at a church in downtown Portland damaged the building and drew a heavy response from city firefighters but caused no injuries.
KOIN reported crews responded to the blaze at about 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27. Portland Fire and Rescue said crews were able to knock down the fire within 30 minutes of arriving at the three-story building. It is unclear what caused the blaze.
The building was previously home to the Portland Korean Church, which moved out and sold the building in 2015. It has a for-lease sign hanging outside.
Crews searching for hiker near Mount St. Helens
MOUNT ST. HELENS, Wash. — Search and rescue crews are searching for a 16-year-old hiker near Mount St. Helen’s Spirit Lake trail.
The boy had been hiking with his family early Sunday, Sept. 27, and vanished after leaving the trail to use a restroom, KATU-TV reported. He had no phone or supplies with him at the time, authorities said.
He was wearing a navy blue shirt, black shorts and black shoes. Any hikers who think they see or have seen the teen are asked to call 911.
Oregon couple wed at dialysis center so dad can attend
WYOMING, Mich. — A couple in masks and protective gowns exchanged wedding vows outside a western Michigan dialysis center so the bride’s father could attend.
Ernest Gee was receiving treatments Saturday, Sept. 26, before a return to hospice care. Connie Gee and Matt Tsuchiya of Portland were married at a Fresenius clinic in Wyoming, a Grand Rapids suburb, WOOD-TV reported.
Visits with her father in hospice have been restricted because of COVID-19.
“I know when Matt asked if he could marry me, my dad through the nursing room window said, ‘Whose going to give you away?’ and that to me made it very important to me that he was there,” Connie said. “I knew we had to figure out how to have him be able to give me away.”
They moved up the wedding after a two-month engagement.
“We were able to make this happen, and I wouldn’t have it any other way,” Tsuchiya said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.