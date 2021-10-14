SALEM — Sen. Betsy Johnson, a moderate Democrat from Scappoose, announced Thursday, Oct. 14, she is running for governor in 2022 as an independent.
Johnson, a member of the Oregon Legislature since 2001, said in an announcement that she hoped her candidacy would offer an option between the current Democratic and Republican choices.
"Having to choose between another left-wing liberal promising more of the same or a right-wing Trump apologist — is no choice at all," she said in the statement. "Oregonians deserve better than the excesses and nonsense of the extreme left and radical right."
Gov. Kate Brown, a Democrat, is barred from running due to term limits.
House Speaker Tina Kotek, D-Portland, and Treasurer Tobias Read, also a Democrat, have announced they will run for governor.
Several Republicans, including Sandy Mayor Stan Pulliam and 2016 GOP governor nominee Bud Pierce, are running.
Johnson's decision to run independent from any political party affiliation requires her to give up her membership in the Democratic party by spring, but her "bedrock values" won't change, she said.
"For 20 years, I’ve been an independent-minded, pro-choice, pro-jobs Democrat proudly serving the people of Northwest Oregon. This is who I am."
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.