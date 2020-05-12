PHILOMATH —Dementia is a very lonely disease — especially in the first days following a diagnosis.

“I spent two years in a full depression over the diagnosis and it was two years before I even actually got to talk to another person with dementia,” said Philomath resident Jerry Wylie, 67. “When I did, it was like a wilted rose and it just started blooming and it really hit me, the importance of these support groups.”

Wylie leads the Philomath-based “Dementia Warriors” support group, which has helped a number of people living with dementia find light through each other’s kinship.

“It’s real easy to fall into depression and doom and gloom over the diagnosis,” he said. “One of the goals of our group is to catch people right after the diagnosis and introduce them to our group.”

Since the Philomath Express first brought Wylie’s story to the community during the summer of 2018, Dementia Warriors membership has more than tripled in size.

“Being around people who are like-minded and in the same boat, we’re able to bounce ideas off one another, and the big thing is that we see that we’re not alone,” Wylie said. “We also learn that there is life after dementia. We focus on just staying healthy and smiling a lot.”

Philomath resident Jon Bendixen said the support group is the best thing that’s ever happened to help with his struggles. Bendixen said the Dementia Warriors provides the type of help that he couldn’t find in a hospital support group.

“When we saw your picture in the paper, Jerry, with this group, it was incredible,” Bendixen said. “I thought, ‘This guy really has it going here and knows what’s going on.’ You don’t just sit in a hospital room and be around people who are slumped over.”

The coronavirus pandemic put a stop to the support group’s meetings at Peace Lutheran Church (they will resume when restrictions are lifted) but they’ve stayed in touch through phone calls and regular field trips, including a recent walk. Wylie said that before the pandemic restrictions hit, only a few of the group’s members would go on the walks.

“Before this happened, it was John and I and we were having a hard time getting the rest of the group engaged in walking,” Wylie said. “Exercise is probably the most important thing a person with dementia can do for themselves — it brings oxygen to the brain.”

Besides exercise, another beneficial activity for people with dementia can be found through music.

“Just before the pandemic broke, I was beginning to infuse music really heavily into our group,” Wylie said. “Music is the one thing that lights up the entire brain.”

The Dementia Warriors is even trying to put together a band. Bendixen played lead guitar back in his high school days, a couple of other members can play the piano and a few sing. Wylie himself would like to learn how to play the drums.

Retired Philomath music teacher Diane Crocker and noted Albany pianist Lynn Tylczak both volunteered to take turns playing at the group’s meetings.

The Dementia Warriors’ membership is primarily made up of Philomath and Corvallis residents, although there are a few from Albany and one who comes in from Lebanon. The group has grown from 15 members in 2018 to the current 51.

“Twenty-two of those are living with dementia and the rest are what we call care partners,” Wylie said. “We don’t like the term caregiver because it sounds more like a job, where if you’re a care partner, you’re fulfilling your commitment.”

Wylie, a 1971 Philomath High graduate, was diagnosed in June 2015.

“I’m five years in my journey,” he said. “When I got diagnosed, they told me three to five years. I can wake up totally exhausted and push myself through the day, but I’m doing good. It’s this group, I think, that keeps me going.”

Wylie had been heavily involved in Dementia International Alliance, serving as its vice chair and appearing as a keynote speaker at the 2018 International Conference on Dementia in Chicago.

“They’re in 47 countries and doing work with the World Health Organization and all kinds of Alzheimer’s associations across the world,” Wylie said. “Running my local support group and being heavily involved with that wore me down. It took all my cognitive abilities and put them in the toilet, so I had to make a choice.”

So, Wylie stepped down from the international organization.

With dementia, Wylie knows he can’t be in charge of the group forever and an effort was organized to come up with a succession plan to make sure the Dementia Warriors continues on.

While brainstorming on the idea, the wife of one of the group’s newest members had a connection to Oregon State University’s gerontology program. A plan was then put in motion to have students run the meetings. Every two years, a new student would come in to take over.

“I’ve also contacted the Alzheimer’s Association here in Oregon and they’re going to try to train that person from OSU to facilitate a support group,” Wylie said. “So we’re going to become much more professional as time goes on.”

When the day comes, however, the group will probably never be the same without Wylie leading the way. The Dementia Warriors group has obviously been a positive impact on many. He believes the group brings people two things:

In Wylie’s words: “One is hope and the other is renewed purpose. And to realize that you’re not just a vegetable, you’re still there, you still have abilities. Let’s not focus on our disabilities, let’s focus on our abilities. We’re just able to live a happier life because we realize it’s OK to be the way we are.”