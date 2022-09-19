Yes on Measure 110 Campaign.jpg

Volunteers with the Yes on Measure 110 Campaign on June 26, 2020, deliver boxes containing signed petitions in favor of the measure to the Oregon Secretary of State’s office in Salem. Police in Oregon can no longer arrest someone for possession of small amounts of heroin, methamphetamine and other hard drugs as the ballot measure that decriminalized them took effect Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.

 Yes on Measure 110 Campaign/The Associated Press, File

SALEM — Despite a much-criticized rollout, Oregonians still support a 2020 law that decriminalized possession of small amounts of hard drugs and allocated millions of dollars towards addiction services, according to a recent poll by a progressive think tank.

The survey by Data for Progress found that 85% of Democrats, 58% of independent voters and 33% of Republicans support keeping Measure 110, rather than repealing it and defunding related addiction services. The measure is the country’s first drug decriminalization law. It also provided for the creation of addiction recovery networks statewide. It was pitched as a way to keep low-level drug offenders out of jails and get them help.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.