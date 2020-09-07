SALEM — Terri Davie will become the first woman to lead the Oregon State Police as superintendent.
Gov. Kate Brown named Davie to succeed Travis Hampton upon his retirement from the agency on Nov. 1 after a 30-year career. Davie’s appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.
Davie is the current deputy superintendent, having held that job since July 2016.
Brown’s statement, which she issued last week:
“Terri brings a wealth of law enforcement experience to this role and a strong record of leading by example. She brings a focus on inclusivity and is dedicated to listening to community voices … as we work towards a more fair and just law enforcement system in Oregon. I look forward to her leadership as we do the hard work of transforming law enforcement standards and training and putting the state on a path toward racial justice.”
Oregon State Police will observe its 90th anniversary in 2021.
Its current two-year budget tops $500 million, although $30 million is for the state fire marshal, whose staff is part of the agency. It employs almost 1,400 people, making it one of the largest state agencies.
Although highway patrols are the function most visible to Oregonians, the agency also operates forensics labs, investigates crimes, and enforces fish and wildlife and gaming regulations.
Davie issued a statement on the agency’s Facebook page:
“Thew Oregon State Police is comprised of dedicated, professional and honorable people that are committed to serving all. It is my honor to represent them and be their voice and advocate during this time of national turmoil that surrounds the profession of policing.
“Oregon’s troopers and all members of the Oregon State Police are remarkable individuals full of compassion and heart for this state, its people and its natural resources. I am proud to have the opportunity to work beside them and to lead them as we continue to advance policing in Oregon.”
Davie has spent almost two decades with the State Police, starting as a patrol trooper in Albany in 2001. She has been a technical collision investigator, a major-crimes detective, a crisis negotiator for the agency’s Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team, and Capitol Mall station commander, responsible for the security of the Capitol and nearby state buildings in Salem.
But Davie, unlike most of her 13 predecessors, began her law enforcement career with the Oregon Department of Corrections nearly 24 years ago. Her last position was as a lieutenant at the Oregon State Penitentiary in Salem.
Most superintendents have spent their careers at the State Police. The other exception among the 14 superintendents was Chris Brown, who joined the agency in 2008 after stints as Roseburg police chief and Douglas County sheriff. He became superintendent in 2010 and retired in 2011.
Hampton became superintendent in July 2016. He announced his retirement on Aug. 25.
