SALEM — The next Oregon state forester will be picked from three finalists at a special meeting Friday, Oct. 29, bringing a new leader to the agency responsible for fighting wildfires and managing timber on state lands.
Calvin Mukumoto, Therese O’Rourke and Jim Paul are vying for a job that heads the Oregon Department of Forestry, which manages around 1,217 employees and a budget of more than $499 million.
The previous state forester, Peter Daugherty, resigned in May after a contentious relationship with the board and accusations of financial mismanagement, according to reporting by The Oregonian/OregonLive.
The state forester oversees wildfire suppression on 16 million acres and is at the center of the often-contentious debate over logging on private and state forests. The Oregon Board of Forestry, which oversees the position, will vote on the successful candidate at a meeting that can be watched on ODF's YouTube channel.
The job “requires decision making under stressful circumstances,” says a job description. “It strives for collaboration among public interest and stakeholder groups with conflicting interests related to politically sensitive, complex and controversial topics and issues.”
The state forester makes $110,000 to $170,000 annually.
“Given the critical role the State Forester and the Oregon Department of Forestry play in fighting increasingly complex and catastrophic wildfire seasons, it’s imperative that our next state forester exhibit strong leadership skills to increase harvest, thinning and controlled burns in Oregon’s forests and who can champion post-fire restoration efforts as part of a solution to climate change," said Sara Duncan, spokeswoman for the Oregon Forest & Industries Council.
"Oregonians need an experienced professional to aggressively protect rural communities from the damaging health impacts of smoke and the devastation left behind by fire.”
The three finalists
The three finalists come from a variety of backgrounds.
Calvin Mukumoto, of Coos Bay, highlighted “three decades working in forestry” in his application, including for tribal interests such as Warm Springs Forest Products Industries and serving as chair of the Oregon Parks and Recreation Commission. He was a previous member of the Board of Forestry — the body that would oversee him if he were picked for the job.
Mukumoto unsuccessfully ran as a Democrat for the Oregon House of Representatives District 9. Boomer Wright, R-Coos Bay, won that election in 2020.
Therese O’Rourke, of Roseburg, highlighted three decades in “leadership positions in forestry, land management and water resources,” in her application mostly for federal agencies.
The current chief of the Oregon Coast Branch of NOAA-Fisheries, O’Rourke stressed her knowledge of complex issues including “water management and endangered species.” She also has worked for the Bureau of Reclamation, Forest Service and Fish and Wildlife Service.
“I am well-versed in the forestry issues in Oregon,” she wrote.
Jim Paul, the former director of the Oregon Department of State Lands and a longtime employee of ODF, cited a “deep familiarity with western forests, forestry, climate change adaptation and mitigation, fire management and fire ecology, and natural resource protection.”
Paul is the current assistant director of administrative services for the Oregon Department of Corrections.
“The fact that I’ve worked at both the Assistant Director and Director levels for a diversity of State agencies will provide valuable insights and perspectives to the position,” he wrote.
