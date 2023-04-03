0-68.jpg La Grande High School exterior
Buy Now

La Grande High School was the target of a so-called “swatting” call on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, when Union County dispatch received a report of an active shooter at the school. Similar calls were received by other school districts in Oregon the same day.

 Dick Mason/The Observer, File

SALEM — Earlier this year, false threats of mass shootings were directed at schools across Oregon.

“We believe these to be swatting incidents to instigate police response and generate panic among responders and community members,” Lt. Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post on Feb. 21, 2023, the day schools in his county received false threats of violence. “There have been similar incidents occurring nationwide for at least the past 24 hours. Law Enforcement will respond to and assess each incident appropriately.”

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.