A tornado collapsed the walls and roof of a large outbuilding at a farm in Blue Mountains of Oregon on Friday, May 6, 2022.
PENDLETON — A roof was ripped off and carried 300 feet when two tornadoes hit the Blue Mountains in Oregon southeast of Walla Walla on Friday, May 6, according to the National Weather Service.
Both tornadoes, one that touched down for six minutes at 1:44 p.m. and the other three minutes at 1:52 p.m., were rated F1 on the Fujita Scale of tornado damage intensity.
F1 tornadoes can cause moderate damage and have 3 second gusts of 86 to 110 mph.
The first one was about 8 miles east of Weston and traveled up to 1-1/2 miles.
The second from the same storm was a mile or two to the east and traveled less than a mile.
A large farm building collapsed and the roof was lifted off a cabin and carried away, according to the weather service. Fallen trees also blocked roads.
Weston is about 20 miles northeast of Pendleton and about 20 miles west of Tollgate.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Did you like what you just read? Consider subscribing
Start for as little as $8.25/mth
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Would you like to receive our breaking news?
Would you like to receive our news updates?
An independent source of exclusive news and insight about state government delivered conveniently by email each Friday to subscribers.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.