Tornado damage
Buy Now

A tornado collapsed the walls and roof of a large outbuilding at a farm in Blue Mountains of Oregon on Friday, May 6, 2022.

 National Weather Service/Contributed Photo

PENDLETON — A roof was ripped off and carried 300 feet when two tornadoes hit the Blue Mountains in Oregon southeast of Walla Walla on Friday, May 6, according to the National Weather Service.

Both tornadoes, one that touched down for six minutes at 1:44 p.m. and the other three minutes at 1:52 p.m., were rated F1 on the Fujita Scale of tornado damage intensity.

F1 tornadoes can cause moderate damage and have 3 second gusts of 86 to 110 mph.

The first one was about 8 miles east of Weston and traveled up to 1-1/2 miles.

The second from the same storm was a mile or two to the east and traveled less than a mile.

A large farm building collapsed and the roof was lifted off a cabin and carried away, according to the weather service. Fallen trees also blocked roads.

Weston is about 20 miles northeast of Pendleton and about 20 miles west of Tollgate.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.